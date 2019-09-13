Horses benefit to the tune of €1,000

TEAM Horse Holidays are super happy to reveal that the grand total of €1,000 was raised from their recent fundraiser at the Terrace Bar, in Amarilla Golf. This money will go towards the upkeep of the horses in their care.

Big thanks must go to Jakki Hooper, for organising much of the day, the stall holders, Andy and his team at the bar, all the entertainers who took part, including Mel Faulkner, Stacey Tippet, Radostina, the Tenor Girls, Tenerife Dance Shows (plus others), the volunteers, and, of course, everyone who attended.

The kids loved meeting some of the smaller animals, and having their faces painted. The adults mooched around the stalls and had a beer in the sun, all the while being entertained.

Horse Holidays are planning another day, at the same venue, close to Christmas, so look out for that, later in the year!