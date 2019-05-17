Horror blaze claims life, in building for squatters

ONE person has died, three men were seriously injured and around 80 people were evacuated after fire swept through a squatters’ building in Ibiza.

Firefighters made the grim discovery of a corpse, which was so badly burned that they were unable to tell the victim’s sex.

The alarm was raised at about 1pm last Monday, when one of the squatters heard a woman’s screams and alerted the emergency services.

An Ibanat (forestry firefighters) helicopter had to be scrambled to rescue two people, who became trapped in an attic in the apartment block, on Calle Jacinto Aquenza.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as the fierce fire blazed, but it was finally brought under control at around 4.30pm.

Initially, two fire appliances, plus ground-based Ibanat personnel, were called in, as well as five ambulances, whose crews treated 10 people, all taken to hospital.

Three Moroccan men were in a critical condition as a result of the fire, one of them falling around 20 feet, reported the Health Area of Ibiza and Formentera.

He was trying, desperately, to escape the flames, and is in intensive care, suffering from burns, smoke inhalation and injuries from the fall.

Another one of the trio, who suffered serious burns, has been transferred to the Burns Unit of Valencia’s Hospital La Fe, while the third man is also nursing bad burns.

Firefighters have also found the bodies of two dogs in the charred remains of the building.