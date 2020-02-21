Horrific massacre from 7,300 years ago is uncovered

ARCHEOLOGISTS, using diggers, have uncovered the gruesome sight of a 7,300-year-old massacre in the Spanish Pyrenees.

They have excavated the ancient remains of five adults and four children, aged between three and seven, who all appear to have been brutally murdered.

The painstaking find was made in the El Trocs cave, in the midst of the serene beauty of the mountain landscape in the region of Huesca, sitting above a plateau, which would have been perfect hunting and farming land.

The skeletal remains were analysed by an international team of researchers, who have dated them to 5,300 BC, when hunter-gatherers were being supplanted by farmers.

This could be a clue to the cause of the brutal killings, although no one will ever know for sure.

The team, told Nature’s Scientific Reports: “The violent events in Els Trocs are without parallel, either in Spain or in the rest of Europe, at that time.

“The adults display consistent, arrow-shot injuries to the skull, but not to the perpendicular skeleton.

“The children and adults, furthermore, show traces of similar blunt violence to the skull and entire skeleton.”

In other words, the broken and shattered bones reveal that the victims were shot, and then bludgeoned to death.

A study of the massacred victims’ genome (DNA) indicates that two of them, a man of around 30 and a boy of about six, are father and son.

The other three children have different mothers, whose genomes have not been detected in the rest of the bones.

For Jose Ignacio Royo, along with Hector Arcusa the Aragonese specialists participating in the research, the reconstruction of the facts allows for several hypotheses.

“We don’t dare say that it was a ritual killing,” said Royo. “It seems that they were wounded with arrows in the vicinity of the cave, and that they were later taken into it, and subjected to vicious beatings, even after death.”

The violence of these attacks led Manuel Rojo to call them a “second execution… a murderous frenzy.”

He added: “It is as if, in addition to taking their lives, they wanted to eliminate even their memory.”

The report speculates that the massacre could have been caused by territorial disputes, or the theft of cattle or women… disputes that escalated until they led to the victims’ slaughter.

According to genetic data obtained, the victims are part of the first wave of Neolithic immigrants from the Middle East, who spread throughout Europe 10,000 years ago.

The report said: “Els Trocs probably documents an early escalation of inter-group violence, between people of conceivably different origins and world views, between natives and migrants, or between economic or social rivals.

“The conflict conveys the impression of a xenophobic action; the type of aggression suggests a clash between enemy groups.”