Hooded knife thugs nab shop’s takings

THREE hooded young men committed a robbery, using violence and intimidation, during the early hours of Thursday, after checking out the Costa Adeje supermarket earlier that day

The trio used knives and a bottle to intimidate a man inside the shop, in the Mare Verde area of Torviscas, and they are thought to have stolen around €600 after forcing the till.

The robbery, which occurred minutes before 4am, was captured by one of the company’s video surveillance cameras. But the thieves covered their faces with hoods, as well as scarves, as seen in the video.

The first of the thieves went to the cash register and threw it on the ground to break it. When the worker realised what was happening, he confronted him and tried to get the thief to flee.

However, he was attacked and fell to the floor.

A second armed robber also had a glass bottle, with which to intimidate the victim.

But after just over a minute of action, the three youngsters disappeared from the supermarket.

A company representative went to the Office of Complaints of the National Police several hours later and reported what had happened.

In addition, the images were made available to officers assigned to the Judicial Police Brigade, in the hope of having the thieving trio found and arrested.

Interestingly, the same trio had been in the supermarket several hours earlier, pretending to be customers.

Other images show how one of them makes suspicious movements with his head, supposedly, to mask his identity.

It is suspected that a fourth individual acted as a driver for the escape.