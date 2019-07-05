They all want homes!

Accion del Sol news

WE have more than 200 dogs in our care who are desperately seeking loving, new homes.

Remarkably, 80 of these dogs are Canarian Podencos, whose hunting days are over. They were just abandoned, or had serious injuries and were left to die.

We also have more than 60 dogs who are classed as dangerous, predominantly pit bulls and Staffies. When will people be aware of the crisis that is around us, and realise that sterilisation is so important, to prevent this horrendous situation.

It is almost impossible to rehome these dogs, with only one or two finding a home, occasionally. The rules are very strict here now, and you need dangerous-dog licences and insurance, to be able to adopt them. But it is relatively easy to do, and we can help and advise you on how to comply with the legislation.

Their lives are spent in kennels with small runs. They have the best care possible, but don’t have love, and the freedom to run and play. Please can we all help to ensure that we don’t let our pets breed? Also, please adopt and don’t buy!

We are open throughout the summer, during our normal hours. If you have any spare time, the dogs would love a walk and some cuddles. Please do come and make a dog’s day!

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol