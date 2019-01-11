Homes needed!

Cats Welfare news

THESE two siblings (pictured) are about five months old and are looking for a loving home. They have been wormed, deflead and vaccinated. If you would like to meet them, please contact us via Facebook. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. All cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Adoptions

We have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Clothes and books needed

We are appealing to you all, please, for both ladies’ tops and men’s shorts, for our shop. We also urgently need books of all genres, and in great condition. Please have a dig around at home, and drop them into the shop.

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.

Our calendar

Our 2019 calendar is now on sale in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur. It costs three euros, and is also available from La Taberna, and Cards and Candles, both on San Blas, as well as Revs Motors, Las Chafiras. We would like to thank all our sponsors, and everyone who helped put this together.