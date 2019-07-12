Homes flattened by a fireworks’ blaze
FIREWORKS at a party sparked a blaze which destroyed two homes, as well as scorching 5,000sq/m of land.
It rendered four people homeless, and took fire-fighters 10 hours to extinguish the flames.
Their task was made worse because one of the houses had a yard, filled with highly-flammable junk.
The blaze started at around 1.50am last Sunday, during a party on Mallorca’s Cami dels Pous de Buger, Sa Pobla.
Fireworks landed among a pile of junk in a neighbouring property, which provided fuel for the blaze.
Flames spread rapidly, causing severe damage to both properties, but police said they had interviewed a man in connection with the blaze, and charges could follow.
