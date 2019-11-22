Homeless man is paid €5, to be punched in the face!

THE victim of a seemingly nasty video in Gran Canaria capital Las Palmas, which has gone viral across social media, received just five euros for allowing a man to punch him in the face.

The police have been looking, since last weekend, for the person responsible for the punch, as well as the victim, after the post was made public.

Guardia Civil officers posted a request on their Twitter account for internet users to come forward if they had any information regarding the post, because they considered it disturbing.

The images show that a man, looking at the camera while smiling at the person holding the phone, was punched in the face, shockingly.

He struck his head on a concrete bench as he went down, and the authorities believe that the incident went vital, probably because of the recording’s brutal nature.

The injured man, Pedro, unearthed by local Canarian radio/television station RTVC, told the full story to a TV reporter, who soon found the 34-year-old homeless man. He is well known in the area because he sleeps rough, frequently, around the plaza de Santo Domingo, in the historical town of Las Palmas.

Pedro told the reporter he was offered five euros in exchange for a smack in the face, about a month ago. But it came to light last weekend, only because another person received the footage via Whatsapp, which, in turn, was posted on Twitter, so that the authorities could witness the incident.

The video ended with Pedro on the floor, which sparked public concern about what had happened to him, especially after the hard thump on the head he received when falling down.

But Pedro told the RTVC reporter that he was knocked unconscious, and simply couldn’t recall a thing when he woke up.

He certainly won’t be reporting the person who recorded the incident, because, he said: “After all, I did give my consent!”