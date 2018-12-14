Is your home ready for the cold spell?

ON the occasion of the Christmas period and beyond, maybe you have planned to travel to your country to visit family and friends.

A home insurance, therefore, is essential during this time of the year, because you will be leaving your home empty, and, in winter, extreme weather conditions are capable of wreaking havoc on your home even more, if you are far away!

In view of this, you should bear in mind some things before you go away for your vacation, to keep your home safe and secure.

Talking about your home insurance, it is important to make sure you have the cover you need, and that it remains valid whilst you are away. You should know that if you are away from home for more than a certain number of days, in the event of a loss, the claim coverage could be rejected if the home has been vacant for a period longer than stipulated in your policy.

Thus, ensuring that your home-insurance provider is aware that the property will be vacant for a long period of time, and checking the period in your policy, can make all the difference, should the worst happen in your absence.

On the other hand, there are many insurance companies that don’t cover wind perils. Liberty Seguros does, but even if yours also covers them, you should talk to your insurance agent to determine if personal property, such as a swimming pool or your garden furniture, will be covered.

With Liberty you can have the peace of mind that your garden furniture will be covered, even if it has been damaged by adverse weather conditions. But not all insurers are alike.

Another of the threats to your home, arising during the winter season, is cold snaps, which can cause pipes to burst. Liberty Seguros, for example, will compensate you for the additional water consumption, due to a broken pipe, and they will pay for the repairs of the parts affected, in case your pipe bursts due to the cold snaps.

However, replacing the entire pipe system can be costly for you, so it is always better to prepare for the unexpected! If this worries you, find out which areas of your house are most susceptible to freezing pipe problems, and begin taking preventative action.

Another wintertime disaster could be that your roof collapses from the results of the heavy rains or blizzard, and a standard home insurance policy will usually cover the damage.

However, most insurance companies will review the condition of your roof, to determine whether or not you were negligent, as they determine the payout. The best thing to do is to keep updated records, including photos, of the condition of your roof, and any regular maintenance.

By taking the necessary precautions and preparing your house for winter before you leave, you can avoid being tangled up in an insurance claim this winter season. Having your roof regularly shovelled, trimming threatening trees, finding burst water pipes, shutting off your water and cleaning your gutters are all things that can be done before you go away, to help prevent an unwanted disaster.

