He needs a home!

Accion del Sol news

HERE he sits, patiently waiting for his day to come for adoption. Many people pass by the older, bigger dogs, and just want the puppies.

But the older dogs have so much love to give, and their faces light up when you stop to make a fuss of them. Three quarters of the dogs at the refuge are larger and unwanted, all with a sad tale to tell.

Adoptions

The island’s refuges are full of abandoned dogs, so please adopt and don’t buy. Please spread the word, amongst your Spanish friends, about the dire situation, here in Tenerife.

We have 200 gorgeous dogs here, all desperately seeking loving homes. We need to find adopters for the dogs in our care. We do not charge for adoptions, but donations are very welcome towards the vast running costs of the refuge.

Every dog is microchipped and fully vaccinated, and is heartworm and flea-free. They each have a passport, and have been sterilised, so you can be sure your new dog has the best start to its new life. Please adopt a dog, and don’t buy, and please never let your dog breed. If we all help the dogs in the full refuges, we can make a difference!

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol