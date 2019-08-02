Holiday pal to blame for death of Bronson’s wife?

A MAN who “motorboated” Paula Williamson at her Tenerife villa, fears their flirty holiday antics led to her downward spiral, after she was found dead from a suspected drug overdose.

Connor Boyes, 27, was snapped with his face in Charles Bronson’s wife’s boobs, known as motorboating, a year ago, after she dared him to have a go.

The former Corrie actress, 38, invited a six-strong group of “lads” back to her Tenerife villa, and later laughed off her antics, saying she was just a “flirt”.

But the pictures led to Britain’s most notorious lag, Bronson, filing for divorce, 16 months after they wed at HMP Wakefield, and he branded Paula a “drunken tart”.

Connor now fears he may have been partly responsible for Paula’s death, after her lifeless body was discovered last Monday (29th July) “on top of a bed of cocaine and tablets”.

He told The Sun Online: “I fear what happened with us led to a downward spiral. I’m worried that me and my friends were the catalyst for her passing away, as it was one thing after another when she got divorced from Charles.

“Even if it wasn’t me directly, there could have been a domino effect, after what happened in Tenerife. We thought it was just lads on holiday having a laugh, but never thought of the consequences.”

Paula bumped into the blokes on a night out in Tenerife last July and flirted outrageously with them, before inviting all six back to her villa.

Connor had lunged in when Paula tugged down her top to reveal her bra, even though she told him she was the wife of Charles Bronson.

She later took to social media to say it was simply “banter and having a laugh”, adding: “Charlie would be surprised if I didn’t. He knows I’m a flirt and loves me for it.”

But in a letter from his cell, he criticised her and said Connor Boyes was a “brave man”.

He also made a chilling prediction that she would be dead in two years if she didn’t sort herself out.

Paula, who played a nurse in a few episodes of Coronation Street, from 2008 to 2012, checked into rehab last year after admitting she had tried to take her own life with an overdose.

Connor said: “Whether it was just 1% or 50%, the situation was definitely a factor of her downfall over the year, and I worry that the Tenerife pictures were the start of the spiral.

“Me and my mates are all in shock, and feel a responsibility that we could have contributed to her death.”

Paula was found dead of a suspected drug overdose, just hours after it was revealed that Bronson wanted to wed again.

It came just hours after Bronson, 66, announced that he wanted to marry a pensioner called “Joan” when he is freed. He said: “There’s not a 33-year-old bird out there who’s fit to clean her shoes.”