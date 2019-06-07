Holiday hell for raped teenager

POLICE are hunting a man who stalked a British teenager at a Majorca hotel, before raping her in a sauna.

The 15-year-old, on holiday with her family, was alone when the assailant entered the sauna and forced himself on her.

The incident happened at around 4pm last Monday in the four-star Best Delta Hotel, set in a family-friendly neighbourhood, with cliff-top walks in nearby Llucmajor.

The attacker is not believed to be British, although his nationality has not been disclosed. Guardia Civil investigators have established that he was not staying at the hotel, and local newspaper Ultima Hora said he had been identified from CCTV cameras.

Police believe the rapist had been watching the teenager and waited until she was alone.

The youngster, who alerted hotel staff immediately after the assault, was taken to Son Llatzer Hospital in Majorca capital Palma for examination.

There was no immediate comment from the Guardia, but a spokesman confirmed that the force were hunting an alleged rapist, who targeted a British teenage holiday-maker.

Hotel workers are understood to have been questioned as part of the ongoing police operation, but staff refused to comment.