Hoedown happiness for such a display, in support of the needy

OVER 100 people gathered at La Camella’s Camel Park last Saturday, to join in the Hoedown fun at the first-ever charity event, organised by Happy2Help, which aids the homeless throughout Tenerife.

An amazing team, headed by Stephanie Tudge, organised a delicious BBQ, with live entertainment and a raffle, raising a superb sum of 2,327 euros, on the day.

Steve Fawkes proved to be a superb MC for the afternoon, supported by many local entertainers, organised by Ginny Garcia and Angela Mowberry, who gave their time, free of charge. Needless to say, Julie Moss, Michaela Bridges, Stacey Tippett, Michelle and Brenda Minty were all in top form, getting everyone up dancing.

The children enjoyed free camel rides, as well as face-painting and an extremely-entertaining magician, both supplied, generously, by Keddy’s Entertainment.

The Venezuelan cooking team, comprising Jenny, Orsman, Ara and Luis, served up quality hamburgers, hotdogs and pork chops, supplied by Jean Pierre, of the Meat Boutique, at a special rate, with various salads. And the team worked extremely hard to keep everyone fed!

The bar, organised by Manhattan’s Bar’s Julie Moss, in conjunction with One Stop, proved a roaring success, and, as the afternoon went on, more supplies were required… and were supplied!

To top the day off, the Arona Las Galletas Costa del Silencio Lions Club also presented the charity with a cheque for a further 3,000 euros, making a grand total for the day of 5,327 euros.

Of course, none of this would have been possible without the community coming together and digging deep, so a big thank-you to everyone who came along, and also to the most-generous local businesses, who donated prizes for the raffle.

Happy2Help, now in its third year throughout Tenerife, has been helping people to help themselves by collecting and distributing much-needed clothes, bedding, household items, furniture, medicines and much more, for those who are without.

The charity works directly with families and couples, to help get them back on their feet by issuing food parcels, school books and trainers for the children, plus bus fares to help the adults get to work, and much more.

Happy2Help is also supporting and working closely with the centre for the homeless in Santa Ursula, in the North.

If you missed the event and would like to make a donation, here are the bank account details: ES28 0049 4441 6927 1001 5941.

If you have any items of clothing, bedding, furniture etc., which we can distribute, please call Steph on 658 086 453, who, with the help of her amazing team, will be happy to arrange collection.

A note for your diary: the next Happy2Help charity event will be staged on Saturday 26th October, again at the Camel Park, for another Hoedown. See you all there.

