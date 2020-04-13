HIPERDINO STARTS TEMPERATURE CHECKING STAFF AND CUSTOMERS

HiperDino, the Canaries based supermarket chain, has announced that they have begun to check the body temperature of customers, as a new measure against the spread COVID-19 coronavirus.

To do this, they have purchased 280 of the infrared thermometers that are easy to use, as they don’t require physical contact, and give very accurate results so can help with the social impact of the virus.

HiperDino already measures the body temperature of warehouse employees and all suppliers, both in warehouses and in stores, and will now check office staff when they start to come back to their offices after working from home.

With the new batch of thermometers they will now check the temperature of all employees on a daily basis, before the start of their working day, and that of all customers before entering their stores.