HIPERDINO ADAPTS TO SERVICE ONLINE SHOPPING

The supermarket chain has temporarily closed some of its stores to the public, to prepare and handle the large volume of online orders experienced since the state of alarm was decreed.

In the last two weeks online orders have risen 300%, and work is being done to continue expanding this percentage.

The CEO of DinoSol, Javier Puga, declared that “our online channel is continuing its activity to cater for everyone in this exceptional situation, but, especially to attend to those others who, for whatever reason, can’t get to one of our stores.”

For a few days now, work has begun behind closed doors at the Puerta Europa store, located on Calle Juan Rejón in Las Palmas, whereas in Tenerife this measure couldn’t be carried out, due to the refusal of the owners of the C.C. Nivaria Shopping Centre in Santa Cruz, to let them close.

HiperDino wanted to use this store due to its strategic location, which would allow it to respond more smoothly to orders placed in Santa Cruz and La Laguna.

However, the possibility of adapting another store is being studied.

In the rest of the islands, the adaptation of stores is not expected, but resources have already been doubled, especially in terms of personnel.

In addition, new teams are being trained.