Highest-earning firms

Mercadona down to second as Repsol revs up to the top

FUEL giant Repsol has overtaken supermarket chain Mercadona as the company with the highest turnover by Spanish province, the former reporting 2018 figures of €22.3bn and the latter a tad less, with €22.2bn.

These enormous sums have been provided by Business Insider, which reveals that Mercadona has the highest turnover in the province of Valencia, while Repsol, in that of Madrid.

Business Insider has created a map, showing which company in each province is the largest in terms of annual profit.

Naturally, for A Coruña (Galicia), this is Inditex, the high-street clothing chain founded by Europe’s richest man, Amancio Ortega, whose most international brand is Zara.

It is one of just two clothing manufacturers on the list, the other being Essity, in the province of Tarragona (Catalunya).

The majority of firms with the greatest pre-tax profits in their provinces are in the industries of manufacturing, including motor transport, energy, pharmaceutical and food or agricultural.

Motoring firms, ranked No.1 for turnover in their provinces are Opel (Zaragoza, Aragón), Seat (Barcelona), Rénault (Valladolid), Volkswagen (Navarra), and Peugeot Citroën (Pontevedra, Galicia).

In transport, the highest-earning company in the province of Alicante is Baleària ferries, while for the Balearic Islands, it is Air Europa.

Airbus Helicopters has the largest turnover in the Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha province; Benteler Ibérica automotion in Burgos, Castilla y León; Conway logistics, in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha; Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles rail engineering in Guipúzcoa, in the Basque Country; pre-paid transport card company Valcarce Tarjeta Transporte, in León; and the motorway toll firm Iberpistas in Segovia, Castilla y León.

Energy and fuel, traditional and renewable, are the biggest businesses in Madrid; in the Basque province of Vizcaya, where the capital is Bilbao and where electricity board Iberdrola earns the most; Sevilla, where electricity distributor Endesa is the largest earner; the island and wider province of Tenerife, whose power supplier Disa has the highest turnover; the Las Palmas province, where the top earner is the Unión Eléctrica de Canarias; Cantabria, whose firm with the greatest turnover is Viesgo Generación, also an electricity company; and Ciudad Real, Castilla-La Mancha, whose top-earning company is Vestas Manufacturing, which makes wind-farm turbines.

Manufacturing and wholesale of raw materials for construction are also some of the industries with the highest pre-tax profits: Vidrala (glass) in Álava, in the Basque Country; Cosentino (stone) in Almería; AG Siderúrgica Balboa in Badajoz, in Extremadura and Arcelor Mittal in Asturias (iron and steel); Acerinox Europa in Cádiz (steel); Pamesa Cerámica (tiles) in Castellón; Cunext Copper Industries (copper wire) in Córdoba, Andalucía; and Atlantic Copper in Huelva, Andalucía.

Food and agriculture feature heavily on the map, in addition to Mercadona in Valencia: Incarlopsa in Cuenca, Castilla-La Mancha and Guissona Corporación Alimentaria in Lleida, Catalunya (both meat); General Markets Food in Girona, Catalunya; Cidacos preserves in La Rioja; Lactalis in Lugo, Galicia and Schreiber Foods in Toledo, Castilla-La Mancha (dairy); Dcoop foods in Málaga; and Coren in Ourense, Galicia, plus Bernabé Campal in Salamanca, Cabadu in Zamora and Copiso in Soria, Castilla y León (agriculture).

Animal feed, a variation on this theme, represents the top-earning companies in Ávila, Castilla y León (Alta Moraña) and Huesca, Aragón (Piensos Fraga).

Pharmaceutical companies appear twice: Granada’s Bidafarma Group, and Hefame, in Murcia.

In Spain’s two autonomously-governed city-provinces on the northern Moroccan coast, Ceuta and Melilla, the firms with the highest turnovers are in the betting industry: Luckia Games in the former and Codere in the latter.

Companies with the greatest pre-tax profits, which do not fall into any of the above main categories, are Beyos y Ponga estate agency and property developers in Cáceres, Extremadura; lighting firm Valeo in Jaén, Andalucía; and biotechnology company Fertinagro Biotech in Teruel, Aragón.