High-heeled doctor died after falling down stairs

A BRITISH doctor, wearing extremely high heels, died after falling down a flight of stairs, following a holiday night out in Central Spain.

Susan Allanby, a 66-year-old general practitioner, was found in a pool of blood by her husband, Dr Charles Allanby, 63, after he heard a “thump” at their renovated holiday home in Algora.

An inquest in Cardiff, where the couple are from, heard that a post-mortem revealed the cause of death was a traumatic head and neck injury.

The coroner recorded a conclusion of death by accident, contributed to alcohol, after toxicology reports found 317mg per decilitre of alcohol in Dr Allanby’s blood. The legal driving limit is 80.

The inquest heard that the couple, both GPs at Clifton Surgery in Roath, who planned to move to Spain permanently, had been on a night out with friends in January 2018.

The deceased mother-of-four is said to have been “dancing and very animated” during the evening, before leaving with her husband at around 1am.

Her husband told the inquest he had never seen her wear such high heels before. And, a few minutes after they had returned home, he heard a noise and found his wife lying in a pool of blood, after suffering fatal injuries from a fall down six stairs.