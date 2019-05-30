Hidden coca leaves are spotted by flight police
A STANDARD check on luggage and passengers coming off a Madrid flight led to the seizure of more than three kilos of coca leaves, wrapped in plastic.
Guardia Civil found them hidden in the suitcase of a passenger, who told officers he had nothing to declare. But he confirmed that he was carrying coca leaves in the packets. Officers told him the leaves contain alkaloids, which, through a chemical process, can be used to obtain cocaine hydrochloride, a powerful stimulant of the central nervous system, the use of which is banned.
