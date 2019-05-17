VIEW WHOLE
Hi. I’m Rudolph!

Live Arico news

URGENTLY looking for a home, having been found at the harbour in Los Cristianos, this is Rudolf. He is a mixed-breed, and is about eight months old. He is microchipped, vaccinated and castrated. Could you be the one to offer him a chance of a forever home?

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

