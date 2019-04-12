Hi. I’m Rubius

Live Arico news

“I WAS found in miserable conditions in a finca, where I was mistreated. I’m healing from my wounds, slowly.

“I’m 11 years old, and don’t want to spend the rest of my life being lonely, and in a kennel. I am a small dog and a little bit shy. I’ve just recently learned, in a foster home, how lovely and beautiful life can be, but I’m unable to stay there any longer. I really need to find a forever home, as soon as possible.

“I don’t bark, cry or bite. I like my space and love my walks, and I’m very good with other dogs and cats. Please share my story. I hope to meet you soon, dear future owner.”

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

