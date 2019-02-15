Hi! I’m Lara

VIEW WHOLE
MY name is Lara. I am five years old, super-lovely, educated,

very good with other dogs, and sweet with children and adults.

Because of my owner’s bad health, which, sadly, will not improve, I had to be brought to the dog shelter. I am having a very tough time getting used to being in the kennel, because I have always lived in a home with my family, and I don’t understand why I am here.

I was always a good girl and very well behaved, and I walk perfectly on the leash. Please help me to find a home as soon as possible. Adoption or fostering is a possibility.

Come and visit me on Saturday at the dog-walking club. We can have some fun, and get to know each other. Please help me!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com

 

 

 

