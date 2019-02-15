Hi! I’m Lara
MY name is Lara. I am five years old, super-lovely, educated,
very good with other dogs, and sweet with children and adults.
Because of my owner’s bad health, which, sadly, will not improve, I had to be brought to the dog shelter. I am having a very tough time getting used to being in the kennel, because I have always lived in a home with my family, and I don’t understand why I am here.
I was always a good girl and very well behaved, and I walk perfectly on the leash. Please help me to find a home as soon as possible. Adoption or fostering is a possibility.
Come and visit me on Saturday at the dog-walking club. We can have some fun, and get to know each other. Please help me!
Come and walk the doggies!
Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.
Live Arico shops
Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.
San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.
Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.
Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife
twitter.com/live_arico
www.livearico.com
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=46095