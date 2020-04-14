‘HERO’POLICE OFFICER APPLAUDED AFTER DEFYING DEADLY COVID-19

The first Local Police officer from Malaga to overcome COVID-19 received warm applause on leaving the hospital, after fighting for his life for more than 17 days.

Manuel Ortiz’s battle against coronavirus began on 16th March, when he was called out to assist an elderly married couple.

An 89-year-old woman, suffering from Alzheimer’s, had fallen at home and her 92-year-old husband was unable to lift her up.

On arrival at the scene, Ortiz assisted the elderly woman, who was shivering and had a high temperature. She actually coughed into the policeman’s face, unintentionally.

Both Manuel and his police partner were not wearing protective gear. Three days later, Manolo began to feel ill, yet he remained at home because hospitals were already saturated with sick people.

After self-isolating at home for a few days, Manolo realised he was short of breath. Without telling his family, he drove himself to the hospital where he was diagnosed with severe pneumonia.

After a 10-day struggle, Manolo was taken off the ventilator, but remained hospitalised until last Saturday, when he finally tested negative for COVID-19.

Police from all districts of Malaga, who were awaiting Oritz as he emerged from the hospital, greeted him like a hero.