Heroic Spanish officer rescues a US comrade

A SPANISH policeman, holidaying in New York, was hailed a “hero” after saving a US female officer from a violent assault.

Ruben Castillo, a National Police agent in Valencia, was walking with his girlfriend in Times Square when a man in his thirties “head-butted” the officer, and reached for her pistol.

With the US officer “dazed” from the assault, Castillo leapt upon the attacker and handcuffed him.

“We were rolling around on the ground for a while, until I managed to restrain him completely, and explained to the attacked agent that I was a Spanish policeman,” Castillo told Las Provincias regional newspaper.

The Spanish officer detained the man until more US agents arrived. Meanwhile, thousands of people began to applaud Castillo’s heroic intervention.

But the off-duty policeman said he would prefer people to “help”, rather than applaud, in future.

 

