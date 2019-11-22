Hero Guardia officer rescues pregnant woman from blaze

GUARDIA Civil officers in Yaiza, Lanzarote, were on stand-by last Monday morning for a fire emergency, close to their headquarters.

The blaze broke out at an apartment block, in which four people were rescued, including a pregnant woman.

The incident occurred at 8am, and when the Guardia officers were notified about a fire in a nearby apartment block, they were at the scene immediately. Upon arrival, they saw several individuals standing outside the building, trying to avoid the smoke building up inside the block.

The emergency services were notified, and fire-fighters, along with the ambulance services, were sent to the building.

While the emergency teams began attending to injured parties, a Guardia Civil officer was asked by one of the neighbours if he would help rescue a pregnant woman from her first-floor apartment.

The neighbour was extremely concerned, because the expectant woman was nowhere to be seen, in all in the commotion.

The officer raced into the building, and, once on the first floor, he found a fire-extinguisher hanging on the wall in the hallway. He then used the extinguisher on the walls and in the hallway in an attempt to make it “safer”, and enabling him to rescue the mum-to-be.

Once located, she was safely escorted out of the building by the Guardia officer, and the medical team were waiting to check her.

She was taken to a nearby health centre to be assessed, properly, and, fortunately, there were no serious complications.

However, the brave officer who rescued her had to be taken to a medical centre to receive treatment for smoke inhalation, but he was soon given the all-clear.

Three other people rescued from the building were also treated by the emergency medical team. Thankfully, the four people, including the pregnant lady and three pets, did not suffer serious symptoms.

The area was cordoned off, and parked vehicles were removed from the vicinity as a safety precaution,

Fortunately, the damage to the building was superficial, with no structural problems.