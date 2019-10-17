Here’s how to become a resident of Tenerife

IF you are a British national, living in Tenerife and still not registered as resident in Spain, or are unclear about the permanent nature of your status, the Spanish authorities have released a batch of appointments, specifically for the purpose.

They are available through the FOCUS group, the Adeje volunteer lobby group for international residents, and, since all the appointment slots in the South have l been allocated, already, these released appointments are all in Santa Cruz.

Anyone who has still not sorted out his or her legal residence in Spain, and who meets the criteria for registration (explained here, https://www.janetanscombe.com/forms-formalities), should email the Focus group at focusadeje@gmail.com, put the words RESIDENCY APPOINTMENT as the subject, explain your specific situation and you will be allocated an appointment.

Please note that if you do not speak Spanish, you will need to arrange a translator to accompany you to the appointment.

The Focus group cannot deal with any queries by phone because this is simply to allocate appointments. And although the group does, generally, work for Adeje residents, on this occasion they are taking requests for appointments for anyone living in any part of Tenerife.

However, you will not receive a reply from Focus. The group will forward your request, directly to the body allocating appointments, which will then contact you very quickly.

Importantly, this offer is available until 31st October only.