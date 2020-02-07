Why am I here?

K9 animal news

WHY was I left tied up outside? Why did my family leave me here? What did I do wrong? Why did I deserve this? Do they not love me? All I did was love them unconditionally.

Can you imagine if you were in this position, as a human? Why do animals deserve to be treated like that? I know there are a lot of questions, but they need to brought to people’s attention.

We understand that people can come into difficulty sometimes, or fall on hard times, but all we want is that you ask for help, and don’t punish your dog for this.

There are so many dogs and cats abandoned around the island, and all the shelters are inundated, every day. We have so many cats and dogs looking for their new forever homes, and their second chance.

We have been very lucky because we have been able to re-home some of them, but we still have so many who live at K9 – day in, day out. They are depending on us and our volunteers to walk them, feed them, clean out their kennels and offer some play time.

They are so loving and unique in their own way, and are ready to brighten up your life, if you let them. Can you give them a chance?

Animals deserve to treated with love and respect. Some of the dogs that we have rescued have been in such terrible conditions, and are very nervous of humans and every sound they hear. It takes a long time for them to gain confidence, and to trust people again.

We are very fortunate that we have so many loving and special volunteers who come up and walk our dogs each day, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

They take the time out of their day and help our dogs to gain confidence, and show them that there are good humans in the world. It is thanks to them we have been able to re-home a lot of dogs, over the years.

We always welcome and need new volunteers, so, if you have been thinking of taking up a new hobby or doing some exercise, please come up to us any day between 9.30am-1.30pm, and do what you can to help. You will be welcomed with open arms.

Please get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468. We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas.

Joy for Enzo!

I am also delighted to say that Enzo, our longest-residing dog at K9, has gone to his forever home, and has two females and a cat for companionship!

We are so delighted for him. He finally got his happy ending. All our dogs and cats are waiting to meet you, so what are you waiting for?