Helping Hands celebrates a 10th anniversary in style

CHILDREN’S Charity Helping Hands, celebrating its 10th anniversary of its support for Tenerife’s under-privileged youngsters, enjoyed a wonderful evening at the Europe Hotel Villa Cortes, in Las Americas, raising an astonishing €8,180 for the youngsters in need.

Liz Montague, who runs Helping Hands, said: “We had an absolutely fantastic evening, and we feel extremely proud that you all came along to support this very special occasion with us:10 magnificent years of supporting under-privileged children and their families in Tenerife; raising over €300,000 during this time! so you can imagine how proud we are.

“The Hotel was the perfect venue for our Dinner-Dance, and the all-round service was professional and impeccable!

“Thank you to Sammy Sax, who set the romantic mood on the terrace as guests arrived, to be greeted with a glass of champagne. And everyone looked so glamorous in their evening dresses and the men in their suits… you all looked stunning!”

The evening flowed perfectly, with delightful food, wine glasses always full and the atmosphere was something else. The fabulous Glenn Fransman opened the evening by singing soul music as the guests dined, and The Soul Brothers were outstanding.

Their 5-star performance made the night, as soon as they approached the stage and began to sing. The guests, who could not wait to join them, were enticed to dance the night away with this absolutely brilliant group.

Liz Montague added: “There are so many people to thank. Firstly, we would like to thank you all for supporting Helping Hands. You are the people who make Helping Hands the successful charity it is today.

“You have always been here to support our events and without your support we would not exist. Many friends have followed Helping Hands from the very beginning, and we thank you for that.

“Thank you to all the sponsors who kindly advertised their businesses in our charity brochure, and to everyone who kindly donated over 35 fabulous raffle prizes.

“Thank-you to Dominic James for being our auctioneer for the evening. What a great job he performed, and what a great job.

“Thank-you to all our lovely Helping Hands ladies, who helped selling raffle tickets, Margaret, Ann, Linda and Francis (pictured), as well as Bev, and Nathan for being our glamorous assistants with the auction… what a great team!

“Also, many thanks to Geoff Todd, at Letras Uluminadas, for the beautiful stage lighting. And thank-you Mark Thornton for capturing the evening on film… photos on their way!

“Finally, thank-you all so much for joining us, contributing so much to our charity, and making the evening such a great success.”