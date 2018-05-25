Helping Hand for Aaron’s courageous battle for life!

AARON, a 12-year-old boy, has been fighting a daily battle against Duchennes Muscular Dystrophy ( DMD) for the past seven years.

It is a muscle-wasting disease, with no known cure, and it

affects boys, mainly. That’s because the body does not produce dytstophin, a large protein which is vital to maintain muscle, and slows the onset of rapid muscle loss.

Over the years, Aaron has been on high doses of corticosteroids, which, basically, treat inflammatory and allergic diseases.

But the side-effects of his medication have given him full-blown Ostioporosis and Hypertension, usually associated with ageing people. This has caused his poor little body to be classed as morbidly obese, and his bones are extremely fragile.

In the last year alone, Aaron has suffered a fractured spine and three crushed vertebrae, then a broken femur, which required an operation to have two rods inserted from the knee, to near the hip.

The brave youngster had to wait seven months before the rods could be removed, and surgeons still do not know whether Aaron will walk again.

Time only, and as much physio as his body can cope with, will tell. He has recently been fitted with wrist and hand braces to wear at night-time, as his muscle wastes.

Surgery is sometimes a option, to try to maintain a good body posture. But Aaron is in stage four of the five stages of Duchennes.

The heart and lungs are also classified as being muscles, and their failure to function would leave him at stage five.

And because he has a low, immune system, again through steroids, the slightest cold could be life-threatening.

Thankfully, his lungs are good right now, but the Hypertension is a constant concern, and his family live their lives, day to day, keeping Aaron as positive as themselves.

After learning about Aaron’s story on Facebook, children’s charity Helping Hands in Tenerife contacted the family, offering its help in any way possible.

His parents need to adapt their home to make it suitable for his wheelchair access, so the charity is helping to fund the work.

Pueblo Torviscas, which runs self-catering holiday apartments, has kindly donated a four-night break for Aaron and his family to enjoy time together.

The company’s Morten and Deborah, said: “This young boy has, and is going through, such a tough time, and a little break will be so special for him and his lovely family, who watch him every day in pain.”

Darren Chamberlain, a long-distance runner and sports-shop owner, who has also fallen under Aaron’s spell, will be tackling the 66km Tenerife Blue Trail on 9th June with a double ambition.

“What Liz does for the charity is amazing,” he said. “And she has given me the motivation, every step of this run, to raise as much as I can for Aaron, which will, hopefully, get me over the finishing line.”

Darren added: “If people want to follow my progress, I’m blogging on www.giftthesport.com/blog, and also on my Facebook Giftthesport.”

If you wish to make donations to Darren, on behalf of Aaron, here is the link:

https://www.gofundme.com/aaron-tylers-battle-against-dmd