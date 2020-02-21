Thanks for your help!

Accion del Sol news

IT’S great to see our younger generation helping the dogs at the refuge. Greta, Roxy and Sara are regular volunteers, who, after their previous educational visit to the refuge, love to help out.

The dogs get so much pleasure from their walks, and love all that our volunteers give them. A lot of the dogs, especially the older and larger ones, have spent many years in the refuge, so it definitely brightens up their day.

If you have any spare time, please do come and walk the dogs, or even just give them a brush and a cuddle. As you walk around the refuge, it is so sad to see them. They are well looked after and fed, but desperate for a little bit of affection.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1, which is just after the El Medano junction. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol