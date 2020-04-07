HELICOPTERS AND DRONES IN OPERATION OVER EASTER MONITORING THE COASTS OF THE ISLANDS

The Guardia Civil has added the use of helicopters and drones to intensify their implementation of the rules of restriction as we head towards Easter weekend.

It is forbidden to go to second homes, to the beach, or carry out any other activity such as fishing or camping, so they will be strongly monitoring the coastline of all the Canary Islands

While the Helicopter Unit of the Canary Islands Civil Guard Zone conducts surveillance from the air to verify that the restrictions are being met, the Tenerife Maritime Service checks from the coast that no person or vessel fails to comply with the established measures.

And at the same time, the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM) continue to monitor the high mountain areas of the islands, and with the help of drones, ensure compliance with the restrictions.

The rest of the Guardia Civil continue to carry out verification checks, both in the movement of vehicles and on foot, to certify that people are out for just cause, and are within those permitted by the Royal Decree.

In Tenerife, four people have already been caught by the Guardia Civil helicopter. The first was walking while talking on the phone in the town of Porís de Abona, and also in this area, the Guardia Civil denounced a second person who was accompanying a relative who lived there.

The third person was sighted while sunbathing on a rock in the Arenas del Mar area by El Medano, and a fourth man was seen by the helicopter while fishing close to the town of Punta del Hidalgo.

Also in Fuerteventura, the Guardia Civil helicopter located three people sunbathing on the Majada de Cabras beach, and in addition to being denounced for breaching the confinement, they also committed an infraction of the Coastal Law for being with their vehicles in a restricted area.