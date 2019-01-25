Heartbreaking death of a baby

TRAGICALLY, a six-month-old baby died last Tuesday afternoon while at a Santa Cruz nursery in Calle Castro, at the top of the Rambla.

An emergency call was made from the nursery, just before midday, requesting help because a baby appeared to be lifeless.

The first person to arrive was a Local Policeman on his motorbike, who checked the baby for vital signs, immediately.

He ascertained that the infant wasn’t breathing, and that its heart had stopped, so he began giving the baby basic CPR.

The officer alerted his colleagues about the situation, in preparation for a possible trip to hospital.

An ambulance arrived at the nursery rapidly, and its medical team continued trying to resuscitate the little tot. But, sadly, the doctor could only confirm the baby’s death.

The baby was born on 31st July, 2018. National Police opened an investigation from the moment the infant passed away, and began questioning the nursery staff about the circumstances surrounding the death.

The baby’s body has been taken to the Institute of legal medicine for a full autopsy, to determine the cause of death, which is normal procedure given the circumstances.