Heart-attack swim tragedy
A MAN died on Wednesday, just after midday, after experiencing a heart attack while swimming off Lanzarote’s Arrecife beach.
The emergency service operator was told that a person, who had been dragged out of the water, was receiving CPR because he wasn’t breathing.
When the ambulance medical team arrived, they continued with CPR, but could only confirm the man’s death.
