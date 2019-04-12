Heart-attack driver in horror bus crash

AN out-of-control bus left a trail of destruction I,n Malaga, after the driver suffered a heart attack while at the wheel.

The bus flipped several parked cars in one street, and uprooted trees, before coming to a stop. Passenger alerted emergency services after the driver suffered what was said to be a “fading”. He was later found to have suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest.

Medics were able to stabilise the man, who was later transferred by ambulance to Malaga’s Regional Hospital.

Despite the carnage, however, no one else was injured, although 13 passengers were trapped inside the bus because the doors were damaged badly.