Healthy tale of kale

KALE is being heralded as “the new beef”, “the Queen of Greens” and “a nutritional powerhouse.” There are several great benefits of adding more kale to your diet:

Good for digestion

Kale is made from fibrous material, and, like most leafy greens, it’s great for aiding digestion and elimination. One big tip is to eat the stems, which contain a high-quantity of prebiotics, which are food for the probiotics in your microbiome. Although they’re tough raw, they become a delicious, breadstick-like treat when sauteed in a drop of avocado or olive oil, with some sea salt.

High in iron

Per calorie, kale has more iron than beef. Iron is essential for good health, especially for women, because it helps with the formation of haemoglobin and enzymes, transports oxygen to various parts of the body, and aids in cell growth and proper liver function – and more.

High in Vitamin K

Eating a diet high in Vitamin K can help protect against various cancers. Vitamin K1 has always been known as the “coagulation” vitamin, because it helps keep the body’s blood-clotting mechanism functioning in a healthy manner. Vitamin K2, on the other hand, has been shown to activate 17 proteins. For example, vitamin K2 activates a protein called osteocalcin, which ensures that as much bone is built to replace the bone that is broken down.

Vitamin K2 also encourages a protein called Matrix gla protein (MGP) to keep arteries healthy by discouraging calcium from sticking to the walls. It’s been shown to be protective against osteoporosis, cancer and diabetes.

Powerful antioxidants

Antioxidants are molecules that offer up one of their electrons to the free radicals, thereby neutralising the free radicals and keeping them from stealing an electron from our cells. At its best, this strong network of warriors can stop up to 99% of free radicals from damaging our cells.

Antioxidants, such as carotenoids and flavonoids, help protect against various cancers. Kale contains high levels of antioxidants. However, they are are heat-sensitive, so blanching is your best way to preserve them.

Anti-inflammatory food

One cup of kale is filled with 10% of the RDA of omega-3 fatty acids, which help fight inflammation in the body by supporting the endocannabinoid system, fighting heart disease, helping the brain, and more.

Cardiovascular support

One study of men found that eating kale, regularly, significantly improved coronary artery risk factors. The men juiced the kale, but, to protect the thyroid, it is recommended that it is lightly cooked before consuming.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is great for your vision and your skin, as well as helping to prevent lung and oral cancers.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C deficiency can cause rapidly increasing signs and conditions of ageing. Humans cannot manufacture large amounts of Vitamin C on their own. Signs of deficiency include easy bruising, low iron levels and bleeding gums.

This important anti-ageing nutrient exists in abundance in kale, although it is heat sensitive, so lightly saute or blanch the leafy green, to preserve it.

High in calcium

Per calorie, kale has more calcium than milk. Calcium is a mineral that’s important for building and maintaining strong bones, and for carrying out a large number of body processes such as cell signalling involved in muscle and nerve function, and helping blood vessels transport blood through the body.

A great detox food

Kale is filled with fibre and sulfur, both great for detoxifying the body, and keeping the liver healthy.