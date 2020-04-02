HEALTH SERVICE HAS 9,000 TELEPHONE CONSULTATIONS A DAY

Gran Canaria health service is dealing with 9,000 telephone consultations per day, and confirms there are 123 isolated coronavirus patients at their homes.

Health professionals have made 45,000 calls in the last five days to patients, to reduce trips to health centers, and Covid-19 monitoring teams are making another 1,000 calls a day, to trace who affected people may have made contact with.

The consultations by family and community doctors, pediatricians, nurses, and midwives in health centres, have registered a significant decrease in patients due to the isolation measures against the spread of coronavirus.

In Gran Canaria alone, more than 9,000 telephone consultations are attended to every day, through which they also monitor the health of patients, especially the most vulnerable.

Contact with patients allows knowing “in what condition they are, their needs such as processing medical leave in the case of Covid-19 or the electronic prescription for the elderly, answering questions, promoting self-care, giving them emotional support and, most important, to ensure that they stay at home”, explained Diana Alemán, Family and Community doctor and director of the Las Remudas health center, in the municipality of Telde.

This new situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, has forced the Canary Health Service (SCS) to adapt its usual health care procedures, and do as much as possible by telephone to prevent population movements to their respective health centres.

Nurses and Social Workers are carrying out “very important proactive work” detecting situations of the “vulnerability” of individuals and families, especially older people with risk factors, who are isolated by the coronavirus, and to who, each Health Centre calls daily” German noted.

In general, the population is “quite aware” and is not going to health centres, preferring to be attended to by doctor or a nurse via a telephone consultation.

These appointments are accompanied by sanitary recommendations for hand washing and other hygiene measures.

123 POSITIVES AT HOME.

The health authorities have created three teams, formed by 40 doctors, nurses, social workers, and administrative staff, that carry out activities in a centralized way on the positive cases of Covid-19.

Currently they are closely monitoring 123 positive patients with mild symptoms, said the director of the Las Remudas health center, Telde.

These teams are making more than 1,000 calls a day to track people who have come into contact with a case, and to monitor them daily to avoid contagion to more people, which has become a “fundamental intervention” for containment of the epidemic.

This “exponential growth” of positive cases in the last week has forced the primary care management in Gran Canaria to relocate these professionals to the facilities of the State Public Library in Las Palmas.