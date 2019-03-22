Hashish king cannot stand police pressure

ONE of the largest suspected drug-traffickers in the Campo de Gibraltar, in the south of Spain, is disappearing “for a while”, saying the pressure from police is making his life unbearable.

Abdellah El Haj, dubbed the “Messi of Hashish”, has been on remand, accused of drug-trafficking, money-laundering and membership of an organised gang, since November 2017.

He is on bail for €80,000, and is obliged to report to court daily. But he has not appeared for several days, and has sent a letter to the Europa Sur newspaper, complaining about the close attention he has been receiving from police.

He wrote: “I communicate my decision to disappear for a while, because I am truly afraid for my integrity, and that of my family. All this is due to the enormous police pressure, to which I am being subjected, and which, in recent times, has become unbearable, preventing me from leading a normal life.”

He added that his family were harassed. Also, his emotional stability has seriously deteriorated, and that needs medical help.

Police are now searching for Abdellah, who will be brought before the court, once apprehended.