Such hard times!

Cats Welfare news

CATS Welfare Tenerife was started over 10 years ago, and has grown, immensely, over the years. We neuter around 800 cats, annually, and re-home a similar number.

Over 70 amazing, dedicated volunteers work, tirelessly, to keep the charity going.

We have a great team of ladies who work in the shop, devoted foster carers who constantly need supplies, trappers, cat taxis, donation collectors, food deliverers and colony feeders. We supply food for 24 colonies.

One of our volunteers, Linda, handles phone calls, emails and Facebook messages, totalling over 100 a day, as well as undertaking numerous other tasks.

But we are in dire straits. We owe our two main vets a total of over €14,000, and, each month, the amount goes up. Our main source of funds comes from our small charity shop, on San Blas, Golf del Sur.

Recently, we have taken 13 pregnant cats to the vets, as well as a cat with a broken leg, a cat attacked by a dog, a cat who needed to go to the eye hospital in the North, several with Calcivirus, some with eyes that needed removing, others with viruses and tumours, and one cat covered in maggots. And on it goes.

All adult cats are tested for leukaemia and AIDS, wormed, deflead and injected. If they are abandoned pets, we try to home them, and we have them microchipped. All this is costing more money than we are raising. Our vets have been wonderful.

We constantly receive calls from people saying they have no money, and asking for help. It is, mainly, Spanish people with pregnant cats, or people leaving the island, wanting to drop their cat off with us. We don’t have a sanctuary. We cant afford one.

All our cats and kittens are kept in the loving homes of our foster carers.

If we end up closing there will be immense suffering on the island. We seem to be the main cat charity that people contact. They either get in touch with us first, or another charity has directed them to us.

We are not the RSPCA. We are a small, independent charity which receives no official help. So we need your help – desperately.

If you would like to donate, please go to our online fundraising page www.gofundme.com/cats-welfare-trap-neuter-return-re-homing-etc

Alternatively, cash donations can be taken to our shop, or payments made via PayPal (info@cats-welfare-tenerife.com) Thank you so much.

Our shop needs you!

We’re looking for people who would like to work in our charity shop. Shifts are from 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and you will never work alone.

The air-conditioned shop has a lovely atmosphere, and tea, coffee, and a fridge full of goodies are provided. They’re all there to be enjoyed, while in the company of our friendly volunteers, and very valued customers!

If you are interested, contact us on Facebook, ring/WhatsApp Sharon on 6625 24006, or pop into the shop for more information. Even if you can only spare a few hours a week, that’s fine!