Such hard labour for rocky police officers

POLICE had to smash up nearly 19 tonnes of rock with sledgehammers to find 785 packages of cocaine, which had been disguised as stone.

Officers had learned that a 188,000kg shipment of stone was being used to smuggle the drug into Spain. The cocaine had been mixed with a rocky mixture which, when set, made it indistinguishable from the authentic shipment.

Despite online pleas for prisoners to be brought in to break up the rocks, National Police officers rolled up their sleeves, and set about some serious hard labour with sledgehammers, to find the packages, each one holding more than a kilo of cocaine.

Eleven suspects, a mixture of Colombians and Venezuelans, were arrested in Humans de Madrid.