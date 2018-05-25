A happy ending!

Accion del Sol news

A FEW weeks ago, a lovely couple, holidaying in Tenerife, found a dog abandoned on the streets of Arona.

They called the police, and the dog was collected by Protection Civil and taken to our refuge. The couple later visited to see how the dog was recovering. They fell in love with him, and decided to adopt him. They contacted an English company in Kent, who collect the dog at a later date, after the legal 21 days had passed.

We organised all the necessary treatments and paperwork for the dog to travel, and he was escorted, door to door, by the company, who provided an excellent service. He is now enjoying his new life in England. It really gives us so much happiness when we find such amazing people to adopt the dogs.

Thank you, girls.

These two, lovely girls initially came to the refuge as part of the educational programme that we run for schools and colleges, to educate children on animal welfare. They now visit the refuge, regularly, to play with the puppies, and walk some of the many dogs in our care.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol