A happy ending!

KittyCatz news

RECENTLY, KittyCatz said “Auf Wiedersehen, Pet” to Garci, who travelled to his forever home in Germany.

This was made possible by working with our affiliated charity MAdAT (Manos Amigas de los Amimales de Tenerife). Although MAdAT have a refuge, there are limited spaces available, and, like most charities in Tenerife who offer sanctuary, they sadly have to turn animals away, and can only accept the most urgent cases.

MAdAT have re-homed many cats and dogs abroad, but it’s a lot of work. Not only does the travel passport have to be arranged, but export paperwork has to be obtained from Santa Cruz, and prospective adoptees have to be scrutinised.

All adopters have to complete an online application, and, once approved, a home visit is arranged. Then the mammoth task begins of finding chaperones willing to accompany the animal, and arranging available flights, pet passports and vaccinations.

If you are following us on social media, or these weekly newspaper articles, you’ll know that Garci, a beautiful tabby-coloured boy, had his leg removed. He was lucky enough to have donations from our intrepid skydiving duo, Teresa and Ann, who, with the added support of Sharon, raised €500 to pay for all his treatment, and his pet passport.

Garci’s injury was probably the result of his leg being crushed, maybe by a car, as he was found lying in the road. Once operated on he quickly bounced back, and, in no time, was just like any active, bouncing kitten. He now lives in a wonderful home in Germany with a playmate, and both kittens chase each other and have great fun. Three legs do not slow him down!

Certain kittens are more difficult to re-home in Tenerife, because there are so many cats and kittens needing to be adopted. Those with special needs, such as being leukaemia positive, blind or three-legged like Garci, can be overlooked, and these are the kittens KittyCatz help.

If you are flying to Germany, and would like to find out more about what is involved when being a chaperone, we would love to hear from you, for a no-obligation chat. There is no cost to you, because all expenses for the transport of the animal are paid by us. Follow us on Facebook or www.kittycatz.net.