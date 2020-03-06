Happy Days are here for bowling champs!

THE Early Birds Bowling Club have announced their 2020 Club Championship winners, with Tommy Rourke collecting the Gents Singles crown, and also the Pairs title, along with John Shea.

Sheila Ball took the Ladies Singles title, while the Triples went to Fred Adlam, John Shea and Lindsay Heinrich.

Meanwhile, at Happy Days, where the club play, members presented their €500 donation cheque to Mrs Ines Grillo (pictured, third from left), representing the AECC Tenerife, Cancer Bus Charity.

While the Early Birds are a relatively small club, with around 60 members, they are extremely active, and any publicity they can generate will, hopefully, encourage new members to play bowls with them, and become involved in their social activities.