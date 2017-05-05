Happy days ahead!

by Val Sainsbury

NEARLY three months after her dramatic rescue from deep inside an irrigation water tank, high up on the Guaza mountain, near Los Cristianos, this “Lucky” lady is enjoying a life of luxury on a finca in the hills of Tenerife.

After being spotted by passing holiday-makers, Lucky, as she is now known, was rescued by a team of persistent volunteers, who battled over several days, in appalling weather, to remove her from her dark-and-dingy surroundings.

After weeks of tender, loving care she has made a full recovery. The Cats Welfare charity, here on the island, do a wonderful job when it comes to scenarios such as this, ably assisted by a team of dedicated veterinary surgeons – and volunteers, of course! Thanks to you all.