Hapless Brazilians exploited by gang

NATIONAL POLICE have taken apart a criminal gang, who sexually-exploited young, Brazilian trans-sexuals in an apartment in Spain.

Fifteen victims have been freed, while four suspects, believed to be responsible for imprisoning them, have been arrested and imprisoned.

National Police report that the victims were from “humble origins” in Brazil, who were, allegedly, coerced into moving to Spain, where they were forced into prostitution.

Once taken to an apartment there, the victims were unable to leave the property. They were subjected to “continuous, serious threats and physical attacks” and forced to “consume and sell narcotic substances”, according to a National Police statement.

Police claim the criminal gang who imprisoned the victims were probably able to coerce the young Brazilians by manipulating “deeply-rooted beliefs”, surrounding “santería and black magic” practised commonly in their country of origin.