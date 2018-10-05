Hans

THIS week’s wonder dog is Hans! He has now, unfortunately, been at the refuge for nearly four years. It was estimated, on his arrival, that he was around three years old, so we think he’s now between 6-9 years.

Although Hans is a large dog, he is a gentle giant, and is very low energy and cuddly. He has not yet found a loving home mainly because he is very shy. No one has given him the chance to come out of his shell, and felt comfortable enough to fall in love with him.

However, all the volunteers and staff, who know him well, cannot even begin to understand how someone could not fall in love with this beauty!

Also, he doesn’t cope with the feeding schedule at the refuge, and it is difficult for him to put on weight.

When he arrived at the refuge he was heartworm-positive, but, after going through treatment, is now fully recovered. Hans is a special dog who has been through a lot, and does not deserve to spend the rest of his life in a kennel.

He simply needs that special person to come along and give him the time and patience he needs to get over his fears. Will you be that person? Why not come along and meet him, or contact us on 6676 38468, for more information.

Christmas dinner

Tickets are now available for our annual pre-Christmas dinner and show! The event will be held at the Music Hall Tavern on the 8th December, and includes a three-course meal, drinks, a live show and much more! For more information, contact Lyn on 626344799 or lindamaggs40@gmail.com

