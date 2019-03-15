A handy Guardia officer plays mum to a tiny tot

AN officer from the Guardia Civil tended to a small baby, whose father suffered a heart attack while driving their car.

Guardia officers on patrol were told that a vehicle had come to a standstill on the GC-3 in Gran Canaria. On arrival at the scene, they noticed that the driver looked ill.

His wife and child, as well as the infant, were in the car, and officers called for an emergency ambulance to transfer the driver to hospital.

While awaiting the ambulance, a Guardia officer took charge of the infant by giving him a bottle, because his mum was in a state of shock.

The ambulance team quickly assessed the driver, before taking him to hospital for further treatment, while the rest of the family followed behind in their own car, with one of the officers driving.

The Guardia posted on their twitter account that it was one of the most peculiar incidents they had dealt with recently. They also posted a photo of the officer, while she was giving the baby his bottle feed.

Fortunately, his dad has recovered fully, as has mum, and both are now in good health.