Who is this handsome boy?

MEET Toby! He is one of two Tobys at the refuge. He was brought into K9, nearly a year ago, because his owner, in Santa Cruz, was struggling a lot, and wasn’t able to look after him any more.

Fiona tells the story: “Toby is around five years old and loves people. His little-old-man face makes him stand, and everyone who meets him wants to take him out for a walk. He is very popular. So much so that one of our little puppies, who recently moved to England, was named after him by his new family.

“Currently, he lives on his own in his kennel, but, up until a couple weeks ago, he did share with a smaller, female dog named Merida. She was lucky enough to be adopted, and went to her forever home, here in Tenerife. At the moment, Toby is alone, and when Merida first left, he was a little sad.

“We gave him a lot of love, and all our volunteers showed him so much affection, but he still is a little down. He is a bit confused as to where Merida has gone, and we are hopeful he will finally get his second chance.

“When out walking with Toby, he is such a pleasure. He waits until he is outside to go to the toilet, making his kennel easy to clean each day. He adores being out and shown lots of love, and is so nice to spend time with.

“He does like cuddles, but also loves the chance to get out and explore and sniff! He does not pull on the lead, and can also be walked off lead. Having some tit-bits in your pocket is also an extra bonus for him, as he loves his treats!

“While Toby seems to get on with most female dogs, he is a bit wary of males, and, like a typical boy, puts on a macho act when he is near them.

“Being a smallish dog in the refuge, surrounded by mostly bigger male dogs, we think he is just standing up for himself. He is a very sweet boy and really obedient, and just needs a second chance to be free from the refuge, and in his forever home.

“Just to let you know, Scrappy, who featured a couple weeks ago, is now in Holland, enjoying life in her forever home!”

Meet our dogs!

We have many other dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 9.30am-1.30pm?