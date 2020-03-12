Hand-sanitiser shortage sparks home-made jobs

SPAIN now has a hand-sanitiser shortage, with stores and pharmacy shelves stripped bare of the product, as Coronavirus sweeps through Spain.

Home-made production is now the latest craze because standard items from shops have become liquid gold.

And, according to Dr Rupert Hayman, from Spain’s Fuengirola production, it is quite simple, although he insists you must use at least a 60% alcohol base, as the minimum for the home-made potions to work.

Dr Hayman is advising people in Spain who can’t obtain hand gels to adopt the following method:

“To produce your own hand sanitiser, take two-thirds of a cup of rubbing alcohol, which can be found in many of the local Chinese shops for around a euro, and mix in a large bowl, with one-third of a cup of aloe vera gel, and 5-10 drops of the essential oil of your choice.

“The aloe vera will protect your skin, and the essentials oil will offer a pleasant smell. A two-ounce spray bottle, again found cheaply in the shops, or a liquid soap-container, can be used to store the home-made potion, to take to work and other public places, as well as on public transport.”

The doctor adds: Mixed properly and sealed tightly in its spray bottle, a home-made, hand-sanitiser can last for up to four weeks, and will be as effective as the standard product, normally purchased in the high street.”

Worried residents in Spain have been seeking alternatives, as their frustrations have risen over the product’s lack of availability. And Amazon themselves have banned over 10,000 opportunists, retailing on their website for “price hiking”.

But, according to doctors, a regular soap-and-water wash is still the best method to prevent contamination.

Yet they advise people to use the home-made gel remedy when soap and water is unavailable.