Hammerhead shark at home
A HAMMERHEAD shark has been spotted off Costa Adeje by the Bonadea II boat crew. It measures around 2.5 metres long and has been sighted twice in the last week or so.
Sharks don’t usually pose a risk to humans, and these are an endangered species, essential to the marine ecosystem.
Pictures, courtesy of Bonadea II
