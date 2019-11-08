Hamilton hunger will put him past slick Schumacher
WHO’D have thought any driver would come close to Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula 1 world championships?
Step up Lewis Hamilton, who completed his sixth title at the US Grand Prix, but a study of his career statistics reveals in some areas that he has already surpassed the sport’s truly greats.
He is only one behind Schumacher’s title tally, and hasn’t yet matched his total race wins. But check out his win ratio and pole positions’ record, which is regarded as the purest test of a driver’s speed.
You’ll see that he is already an F1 leading light, and now the second-most-successful Grand Prix driver of all.
This sixth win means Hamilton has overtaken Argentine legend Juan Manuel Fangio on the all-time leader board, the latter winning five titles in the 1950s.
This was a third consecutive crown for Hamilton (2017, 2018, 2019), but the record of consecutive F1 titles belongs to Schumacher, who swept all before him in securing five title wins on the bounce, between 2000 and 2004.
It is also Hamilton’s fifth title in six years, his dominance being interrupted by then Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, who pipped him to the championship by five points in 2016.
The only other driver still racing, who has won more than a single championship, is Sebastian Vettel, on four.
As for individual races, Hamilton has won 83, and only Schumacher has won more, with 91. But they stand head and shoulders above the rest. Vettel lies third with 53 wins, but the German has won just one race in the current campaign.
Also, Hamilton’s 83 successes have come at a better win rate than Schumacher’s. In each of the last six campaigns, Hamilton has won 10 GPs on average. And, should he continue that trend next year, he will overtake Schumacher as the driver with the most race victories… and in fewer events!
Hamilton has won one in every three races, a 33.5% success rate: 83 wins from 248 GPs started. Of all drivers who have taken part in at least 50 Grands Prix, only Fangio (with almost one in two for 47%) and Jim Clark (35%) have a better
win-rate than Hamilton.
But Hamilton has been involved in at least three times as many races as both Clark and Fangio, sustaining his win rate over a much longer period.
Hamilton has a marginally-better win percentage than Schumacher, whose 91 victories came in 306 races for a 30% tally.
Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna both won one in four of the GPs in which they competed. Frenchman Prost recorded 51 wins from 199 races, while Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna secured 41 wins from 161 Grands Prix before tragedy struck in Imola, in 1994.
Last Sunday, Hamilton was aware that he could finish as low as eighth to claim the title, but he fought tooth and nail, relentlessly, on well-worn tyres, to finish second.
As he said with a grin, afterwards: “My dad told me, when I was six or seven years old, never to give up. That’s the family motto.”
The alarm for his rivals is that Hamilton shows no sign of relenting. While most drivers, two months shy of their 35th birthday, might talk of retirement, he will line up again next year with the finest car, expressing every intention of carrying on beyond F1’s rules revolution in 2021.
“As an athlete, I feel as fresh as can be,” he said. “It’s an honour to be up there with the greats, and I’ll keep pushing.”
Who would argue with him?
