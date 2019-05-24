Hamilton-Bottas turn it on again in Monaco
MERCEDES looked in imperious form yesterday (Thursday) in Free Practice 2 for the Monaco Grand Prix, F1 champ Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas running around seven-tenths faster than anyone else.
Arch-rival Sebastian Vettel pushed hard in the afternoon session, but the Ferrari remained a distant third, with Pierre Gasly carrying the Red Bull banner in fourth after problems side-lined team-mate Max Verstappen for much of the session.
There were no serious incidents during FP2, but there was a narrow escape for Vettel, who almost went nose-first into the metal barriers at Saint-Devote, after locking-up into the first corner.
Conditions for the afternoon session remained dry and bright with intermittent sunshine. However, the clouds prevented the track temperatures from rising to the normal levels expected from the Mediterranean coast in late May.
But that never proved a barrier for F1’s top two drivers, who will surely pose the same questions they have asked in the opening Grands Prix.
